Cook caught four passes for 56 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Cook made a number of plays in Sunday's contest and finished with his third best receiving total among the 10 regular-season games he appeared in during 2016. He heads into postseason play as the Packers' top receiving tight end, but he and Richard Rodgers are essentially splitting the snaps at the position, as Cook played 193 snaps, compared to Rodgers' 171, over the Packers' final six regular-season games.