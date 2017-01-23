Cook caught seven of 12 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Falcons in the NFC championship game.

Cook led his team in catches and targets while coming up just four yards short of Randall Cobb's high-water mark. His one-yard touchdown was of the garbage-time variety, as it came with 6:43 left and the Falcons leading 44-15. The 29-year-old tight end's late-season chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers should have owners excited for his second campaign in Green Bay next season.