Cook secured six of 11 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 divisional-round victory over the Cowboys.

The veteran tight end turned in the catch of the season for the Packers with a 36-yard toe-tapping grab with three seconds remaining, setting up a game-winning 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby that sent Green Bay to the conference championship. With Jordy Nelson (ribs) sidelined, Cook was Aaron Rodgers' most targeted pass catcher on the afternoon, and also notched his first touchdown of the postseason with a three-yard score early in the third quarter. With 11 receptions on 20 targets for 152 yards in two playoff games, Cook will undoubtedly be a key part of the Packers' gameplan in next Sunday's conference championship showdown against the Falcons.