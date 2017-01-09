Cook caught five passes for 48 yards in Sunday's wild-card victory over the Giants.

Cook finished with fewer than 50 yards for the eighth time in 11 games this season, but he was targeted nine times Sunday, good for second on the team. He has an enticing matchup in next week's divisional round matchup, as he and the Packers square off against a Cowboys team that allowed opposing tight ends to total 120 receptions and 1,206 yards during the regular season -- both the highest in the league.