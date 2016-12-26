Cook logged three receptions for 37 yards Saturday versus the Vikings.

Absent Randall Cobb, the Packers' passing game largely lived through a triad of Jordy Nelson, Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams. While Cook still sat tied for fourth on the team in targets, only fellow tight end Richard Rodgers, Nelson and Adams were able to find the end zone. He'll look to end the season strong in Week 17 against a Lions defense that has surrendered the 17th-most passing yards per game in 2016.