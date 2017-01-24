Elliott finished the 2016 season with 19 tackles and one sack across 11 appearances.

Elliott was hampered by injuries to his hamstring and hand this season en route to a career-low 11 games played. Even when healthy, he operates almost exclusively on special teams and consequently isn't on the fantasy radar. He could shop around for a bigger role with another team in the offseason, but as a restricted free agent, the Packers will be able to keep him if they want him to stick around.