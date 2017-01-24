Packers' Jayrone Elliott: Logs 19 tackles in 2016
Elliott finished the 2016 season with 19 tackles and one sack across 11 appearances.
Elliott was hampered by injuries to his hamstring and hand this season en route to a career-low 11 games played. Even when healthy, he operates almost exclusively on special teams and consequently isn't on the fantasy radar. He could shop around for a bigger role with another team in the offseason, but as a restricted free agent, the Packers will be able to keep him if they want him to stick around.
