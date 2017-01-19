Elliott (hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, ESPN reports.

Elliott has missed every game since Week 15 due to an unspecified hand injury. While his full participation in practice Wednesday seemingly bodes well for his chances of breaking said streak, the same was true last week and Elliott was ultimately deactivated for Sunday's divisional-round showdown against the Cowboys.

