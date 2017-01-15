Janis (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Cowboys.

The wideout was deemed questionable heading into the weekend, but his limited participation in practices Thursday and Friday were enough for the Packers to clear him to play. Janis will move up a peg on the depth chart this week with Jordy Nelson (ribs) out, but he'll still only be the team's No. 4 wideout behind Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison.