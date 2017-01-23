Janis finished this season with 11 receptions (on 19 targets) for 93 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played. He also rushed twice for 38 yards and another score.

Janis' size and speed combination has made him an alluring commodity since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2014, and although this season was his most productive yet, the Saginaw Valley product remains a sparingly-used target in Green Bay's offense. Until he becomes more consistently involved, Janis figures to remain on the periphery of fantasy radars, but the fact that 2017 is the final year on his current contract could motivate Janis to make a bigger impact next season.