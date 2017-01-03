Janis played in 12 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions but was not targeted in the contest.

Janis continues to fade in the Packers' offensive game plan, as he only has three receptions since Week 9. Geronimo Allison has emerged as one of Aaron Rodgers favorite young pass-catchers, leaving little room for Janis in the playbook.

