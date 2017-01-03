Packers' Jeff Janis: Fails to record catch Sunday
Janis played in 12 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions but was not targeted in the contest.
Janis continues to fade in the Packers' offensive game plan, as he only has three receptions since Week 9. Geronimo Allison has emerged as one of Aaron Rodgers favorite young pass-catchers, leaving little room for Janis in the playbook.
More News
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: One target in Week 16•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Not targeted in Week 15•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Takes reverse to the house•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Sees first career carry in Week 13•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Catches one pass in Week 12•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Sees just two snaps Sunday•