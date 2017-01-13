Janis (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game versus the Cowboys.

Janis missed Wednesday's practice before returning in a limited capacity Thursday. Although he was estimated for another limited session Friday, it remains unclear whether Janis will be available this weekend. With Jordy Nelson (ribs) already ruled out, the Packers will certainly hope to avoid another receiving absence, as they'd be down to just four wideouts if Janis can't play.