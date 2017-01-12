Janis (quadriceps) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year pro is almost exclusively a special teamer at this point in his career, returning the occasional kickoff and handling coverage responsibilities on both kickoffs and punts. With a quadriceps injury in tow, Janis is in danger of missing his first game since his rookie campaign. However, he has two more chances to make his presence felt at practice rather than the trainer's room in advance of Sunday's divisional-round game at Dallas.