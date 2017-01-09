Packers' Jeff Janis: Not targeted Sunday
Janis played in 16 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Giants.
Janis was held without a target for the fifth week in a row and appears to be almost entirely phased out of the offense with Geronimo Allison taking over as the team's No. 4 wideout.
More News
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Fails to record catch Sunday•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: One target in Week 16•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Not targeted in Week 15•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Takes reverse to the house•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Sees first career carry in Week 13•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Catches one pass in Week 12•