Janis played in 16 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Giants.

Janis was held without a target for the fifth week in a row and appears to be almost entirely phased out of the offense with Geronimo Allison taking over as the team's No. 4 wideout.

