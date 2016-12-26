Packers' Jeff Janis: One target in Week 16
Janis caught one target for eight yards Saturday against the Vikings.
This marks Janis' first appearance in the box score since Week 13. The third-year wideout has largely been contained to special teams worth this season, and that isn't likely to change anytime soon.
