Callahan didn't appear in a game his rookie season.

After an impressive preseason showing, Callahan bounced around the league from Green Bay to New Orleans to Cleveland before re-joining the Packers in December. He didn't appear in a game for any team, though, and while the former Division III quarterback is under contract with the Packers through 2017, he's a long shot from achieving anything more than No. 3 status as long as Brett Hundley is around.