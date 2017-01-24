Kerridge logged 20 offensive snaps across eight games played in 2016, rushing once for zero yards.

Kerridge went undrafted out of Michigan last spring before heading to Washington for training camp. He didn't survive final cuts though and ultimately wound up on the Packers' practice squad in early October. However, he was promoted to the active roster in November when the team needed running back depth and subsequently played in every game from Week 10 on, primarily on special teams. Now set to hit free agency once again, he'll likely land somewhere that's not Green Bay considering the team's starting fullback, Aaron Ripkowski, is under contract for another two years.