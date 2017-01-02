Packers' Joe Thomas: Active in Week 17
Thomas (back) is listed as active Sunday in Detroit.
Thomas has posted his top-2 tackle totals of the season over the last three games, recording 26 (23 solo) in all during that stretch. If his snap count is impacted by a back concern, though, reduced output could be the end result in the regular season finale.
