Nelson hauled in nine of 11 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns Saturday against the Vikings.

Already the NFL's leader in touchdown receptions through Week 15, Nelson connected with QB Aaron Rodgers for two more scores in the first half of Saturday's action. What's more, the veteran wideout has topped 120 yards in each of his past two games and 118 yards in three of the past four. Expect Nelson to finish the campaign strong in the Packers' regular season finale next week against the Lions.