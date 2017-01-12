Packers' Jordy Nelson: DNP on Wednesday
Nelson (ribs) missed practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Nelson didn't make an appearance on the practice field, which will extend through Friday, at least. On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned that Nelson will have an opportunity to display his condition at Saturday's session, but in the meantime the wide receiver will focus on rehabilitation, McCarthy told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site Wednesday. Although Nelson is an iffy prospect to suit up Sunday at Dallas, the Packers boast relative wealth at wideout in the form of Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Ty Montgomery, and Geronimo Allison.
