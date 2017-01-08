Packers' Jordy Nelson: Exits game with rib injury
Nelson was forced out of Sunday's playoff game against the Giants with a rib injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Nelson -- who ended up being carted to the Packers' locker room -- caught one pass for 13 yards on three targets.
