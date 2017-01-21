Nelson (ribs) is expected to be active for Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nelson took the field in a limited capacity both Wednesday and Thursday, before he was estimated as "limited" on the Packers' final injury report of the week. Despite the workload, the few routes he ran and passes corralled occurred without pads, suggesting that he wasn't cleared for contact. Like fellow wideouts Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring), Nelson remained questionable after Saturday's light session, meaning a cloud remains over the trio's potential to play in the upcoming do-or-die affair. One way or another, Nelson's availability will be confirmed upon the release of the Packers' inactive list at roughly 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, though how many snaps he can handle remains to be seen.