Nelson (ribs) is expected to play in Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta, Ian Rapoport and Stacey Dales of NFL Network report.

After a week in which the Packers were flirting with trotting out a decimated receiving corps, all of Nelson, Davante Adams (ankle), and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are slated to suit up with the season on the line. Nelson himself will surely be wearing some type of protection over his broken ribs, raising the question of how many snaps he can handle. While any hit could result in an abbreviated affair, he'll aim to connect with Aaron Rodgers against the Falcons' 28th-ranked pass defense.