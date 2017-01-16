Nelson (ribs) is making progress in his recovery, but his status for Sunday's NFC Championship against the Falcons remains uncertain, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nelson suffered multiple rib fractures during Green Bay's opening playoff victory, preventing him from practicing ahead of Sunday win versus the Cowboys, which he watched from the sideline. Although Nelson said he's feeling a lot better to start this week, he didn't project whether he'll be involved in this Sunday's championship clash. As a result, his situation will be one to watch in the coming days, with Wednesday's initial injury report destined to provide another update on his status.