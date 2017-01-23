Nelson (ribs) caught six of nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 NFC Championship loss to the Falcons.

Nelson caught both of his targets for 42 yards on the first drive, but was held to just three receptions for 22 yards on his next six targets before getting into the end zone from three yards out late in the third quarter. The veteran wide receiver did well to even be out there after fracturing at least two ribs against the Giants two weeks ago. He should be fully healthy by the start of the 2017 campaign.