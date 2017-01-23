Packers' Jordy Nelson: Finds pay dirt in NFC championship loss
Nelson (ribs) caught six of nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 NFC Championship loss to the Falcons.
Nelson caught both of his targets for 42 yards on the first drive, but was held to just three receptions for 22 yards on his next six targets before getting into the end zone from three yards out late in the third quarter. The veteran wide receiver did well to even be out there after fracturing at least two ribs against the Giants two weeks ago. He should be fully healthy by the start of the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Suits up Sunday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expected to be available Sunday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Slowed by illness, but could still play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Limited practice Thursday•