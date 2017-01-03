Nelson caught six passes for 66 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Compared to his production over the previous few weeks Nelson was held relatively in check by Detroit cornerback Darius Slay, but he still caught every pass thrown his direction and opened up space for a few of his fellow pass catchers to have big days. Nelson came back in a big way in 2016 after missing all of last year with a knee injury, finishing sixth in the NFL with 1,257 receiving yards and leading all receivers with 14 touchdowns.