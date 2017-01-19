Nelson (ribs) participated in a limited capacity at Thursday's practice.

Making progress by the day, Nelson jogged certain routes and caught passes during the part of practice open to the media Thursday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Having said that, Nelson participated without pads, implying that he has yet to receive clearance for contact, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Considering he's less than two weeks removed from fractured ribs, Nelson is a prime candidate to sidestep potential hits until Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta, but fortunately he's reached the point where he can breath easy, as he mentioned Wednesday. "Right now I'm just focused on getting back to full motion and doing everything and seeing if we can get that opportunity," Nelson said. "It would be a great chance to have." Friday's injury report should impart whether he's trending in the right direction.