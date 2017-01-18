Nelson (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to drills, head coach Mike McCarthy repeated the company line with Nelson from a week ago, stating the wide receiver would be contained to rehabilitation due to multiple rib fractures stemming from wild-card weekend. A short time later, though, Nelson was seen moving about casually and catching passes on a side field in the portion of practice open to the media, according to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The activity must have been enough to convince the training staff to allow Nelson to participate in some individual drills, hence the limited session. The preceding is more than can be said for Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring), a development that may have started Nelson down the path to active status for the NFC championship game. However, setbacks will likely have to be avoided as the Packers continue their preparations.