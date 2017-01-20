Nelson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship against the Falcons.

Nelson put together two limited practice sessions prior to staying home with an illness Friday. While Nelson's status is not expected to be threatened by his illness, the condition of the wideout's broken ribs will ultimately determine whether he suits up Sunday. According to coach Mike McCarthy, Nelson will be given every chance to play, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared to do. As a result, Nelson's situation will need to continue to be monitored over the weekend. Along with Nelson, fellow wideouts Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are also listed as questionable for Sunday's critical clash.