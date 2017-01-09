Nelson (ribs) was released from the hospital Monday, and although he'll be held out of practice through Friday, coach Mike McCarthy said the receiver's status for Sunday's playoff game versus the Cowboys will depend on whether he can practice Saturday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Nelson was knocked out of Sunday's win over the Giants after taking a hard hit to his side during the first half. Although McCarthy confirmed Nelson is dealing with a ribs problem, he wouldn't comment on whether Nelson sustained any internal injuries or other damage, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. After spending Sunday evening in the hospital, Nelson will now be part of a rehab group that will prevent him from practicing at least until Saturday. If he's able to suit up then, Nelson could potentially play Sunday against Dallas, but Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison are likely to lead the Packers receiving corp with him definitely sidelined for the next few days of practice.