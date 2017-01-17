Nelson (ribs) has a small chance to play in Sunday's NFC championship game against the Falcons, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Nelson has participated in regeneration workouts but hasn't practiced with the team since fracturing his ribs in the Packers' wild-card win over the Giants. Only missing one week would be surprising given the injury Nelson sustained, but the team claims he's made significant progress and, if he can handle the pain, he'll likely give it a go Sunday. Expect updates on his practice status later this week. Any participation would be a positive sign for the star receiver.