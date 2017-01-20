Nelson (ribs) will not practice Friday due to an illness, but the ailment is not expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Falcons, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

While the illness should not be an issue come Sunday, Nelson's broken ribs still could be if they are still causing him pain come game day. However, Nelson was able to practice the last couple days, and head coach Mike McCarthy said Nelson did more Thursday than anticipated, so there is reason to believe he could return to action Sunday after sitting out last week's victory over the Cowboys.