Nelson sustained "at least two" rib fractures during Sunday's wild-card win against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Due to the discomfort displayed by Nelson following a hit to his side from Giants defensive back Leon Hall, the diagnosis of broken ribs was more or less expected. On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy commented on Nelson's upcoming availability, stating the wideout won't take part in any practice through Friday before attempting to participate at Saturday's session, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Consequently, Nelson's prospects for the divisional round appear to be fleeting, at best, as he'll be given one shot to prove his health this week. If he's unable to suit up Sunday in Dallas, Aaron Rodgers will still have wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Ty Montgomery, and Geronimo Allison at his disposal.