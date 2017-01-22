Nelson (ribs) is listed as active Sunday at Atlanta.

Likely with a flak jacket in tow to protect his broken ribs, Nelson will take the field two weeks removed from logging an early exit in the wild-card round against the Giants. While his snap count could be capped in order to get the most out of him and fellow injured wide receivers Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring), Nelson will attempt to strike against a Falcons defense that has allowed 165 yards receiving per game and 19 touchdowns to the position in 17 contests this season.