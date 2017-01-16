Nelson (ribs) was able to complete the Packers' regeneration workout Monday, but coach Mike McCarthy couldn't say whether the wideout will practice Wednesday.

Nelson missed Sunday's dramatic playoff victory over the Cowboys after sustaining multiple rib fractures in Green Bay's postseason opener against the Giants. Since then, Nelson has said he's made significant progress and is feeling better. That fact that he partook in Monday's team gathering appears to be a positive sign, but his activity level Wednesday should provide more meaningful information regarding his status for Sunday's NFC Championship.