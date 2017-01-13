Nelson (ribs) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Nelson fractured two ribs in Sunday's wild-card win over the Giants and was a stretch to play in the divisional round. He was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday and will now turn his attention to next week, when he'll hope to be able to play should the Packers advance to the NFC Championship. With Nelson sidelined, Green Bay's top receiving targets are Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, Ty Montgomery, Jared Cook, and Geronimo Allison, all of whom could see some added targets against Dallas.