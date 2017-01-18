Nelson (ribs) won't practice Wednesday and will instead work with the rehab group, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Nelson has yet to take part in practice since breaking multiple ribs during the Packers' wild-card victory versus the Giants. Predictably, he also missed Sunday's divisional-round win at Dallas. A glimmer of hope arrived early this week, when Nelson finished Monday's regeneration workout and was deemed to have a "slim" chance to play in the NFC championship game, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Continuing onward Wednesday with rehab work isn't exactly the best way for Nelson to kick off the week of prep, but a pair of practices remain for the veteran wideout to make his presence felt.