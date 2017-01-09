Peppers had three tackles, including a sack, and two passes defended in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Despite being 36 years old, Peppers has continued to produce for the Packers. He pressured Eli Manning repeatedly Sunday and had one of just two sacks for Green Bay. After seeing limited snaps early in the year, Peppers played in 74 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps Sunday. He'll likely continue his increased role throughout the playoffs as he seeks to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in his 15-year career.