Peppers finished the 2016 campaign with 23 tackles, including 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defensed.

Peppers scarcely showed his age this past season, as he continued putting up strong numbers in his age-36 season. The Packers tried to the veteran pass rusher fresh throughout the season, playing him on 57 percent of defensive plays and often resting him for a practice during the week. He'll be an unrestricted free agent once the league year ends and it's unclear if he'll opt to return for a 16th season or retire. If he does return, he'll figure to see a similar or slightly reduced role in 2017.