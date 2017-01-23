Packers' Kenny Clark: Finishes 2016 with 21 tackles
Clark recorded 21 tackles in 16 games in 2016.
The Packers' first round pick in 2016, Clark was expected to help anchor Green Bay's defensive front. Starting the season off at only 20 years old, Clark played well and showed great potential for the coming seasons. He played 32.5 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps in 2016 and figures to see an expanded role in 2017.
More News
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Not listed on injury report•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Hopes to play Week 1•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Expects to be ready for regular season•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Will not play Friday•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Injures back at practice Tuesday•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Picked by Green Bay•