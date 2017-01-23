Clark recorded 21 tackles in 16 games in 2016.

The Packers' first round pick in 2016, Clark was expected to help anchor Green Bay's defensive front. Starting the season off at only 20 years old, Clark played well and showed great potential for the coming seasons. He played 32.5 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps in 2016 and figures to see an expanded role in 2017.

