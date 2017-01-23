Fackrell finished his rookie season with 18 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed in 13 games played.

Fackrell didn't see the field much in 2016, playing just 15.6 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps. He showed some promise as a pass rusher and could see an increased role in 2017 if the team loses Nick Perry or Julius Peppers, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents when the league year ends.