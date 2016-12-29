Packers' Ladarius Gunter: Full participant in Wednesday's practice
Gunter (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Gunter injured his elbow Saturday versus the Vikings and wasn't able to return to the game. However, his total participation in Wednesday's practice suggests the ailment isn't serious and, barring a setback, Gunter should be fine to play in Sunday's season finale versus the Lions.
