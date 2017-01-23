Gunter finished the 2016 season with 54 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a team-high 12 passes defensed in 16 games played.

After playing just eight defensive snaps as an undrafted rookie in 2015, Gunter was in on 83.4 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps in 2016. The Packers' top-3 cornerbacks entering the season -- Sam Shields (concussion), Damarious Randall, and Quinten Rollins -- all missed time due to injury, which allowed Gunter to carve out a role as the team's top cover corner. Gunter struggled when matched up with some of the better receivers in the NFL, but he impressed at times in the large role he was thrust into. He'll be looking to build off what was a breakout campaign in 2017.