Guion recorded 30 tackles and one pass defensed in 15 games played in 2016.

Guion saw a bit of an increased role in 2016 after B.J. Raji retired last offseason. Guion was on the field for 43.5 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps and, though he didn't rack up large numbers, was a large contributor to the team's eighth-ranked run defense. He'll likely see a similar role with the team in 2017.