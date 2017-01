Dorleant (knee) suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Lions, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers were already set to play without the cornerback after placing Dorleant on IR Wednesday. According to reports, Dorleant is expected to undergo surgery to repair his right knee within the coming days. In the meantime, expect Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins to pick up the majority of the slack.