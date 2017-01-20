Packers' Mason Crosby: Full practice Thursday
Crosby (illness) practiced in full Thursday.
Absent from Wednesday's session due to an illness, Crosby's unhinged return one day later clears up any question regarding his availability for Sunday's NFC championship game at Atlanta. While he's been offered more than one field-goal attempt on four occasions during the Packers' four-game winning streak, he's attempted at least three PATs in each outing during that stretch.
