Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits from 53 in Week 17
Crosby made his only field goal attempt and was two-of-three on extra points in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Crosby's 53-yard field goal was his longest of the season and his only from 50 or more yards. His missed extra point was his third on the season, but he still finished a respectable 44-of-47 on extra points for the season. He's made 26 of his 30 attempts in the regular season and will look to continue his strong performance in the playoffs next week.
