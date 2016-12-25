Crosby converted a 48-yard field goal attempt and five extra points during Saturday's 38-25 victory over the Vikings.

Outside of PATs, Crosby wasn't needed until the very start of the fourth quarter Saturday when he nailed a season-long 48-yard field goal attempt to begin the game's final period. On a day his quarterback totals five scores and over 350 yards of total offense, though, this level of involvement is exactly what would be expected of him.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola