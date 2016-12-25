Packers' Mason Crosby: Kicks one field goal Saturday
Crosby converted a 48-yard field goal attempt and five extra points during Saturday's 38-25 victory over the Vikings.
Outside of PATs, Crosby wasn't needed until the very start of the fourth quarter Saturday when he nailed a season-long 48-yard field goal attempt to begin the game's final period. On a day his quarterback totals five scores and over 350 yards of total offense, though, this level of involvement is exactly what would be expected of him.
