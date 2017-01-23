Crosby converted 26 of 30 field goal attempts and 44 of 47 extra point tries en route to 122 points during the 2016 regular season.

Crosby has now made at least 81 percent of his field goal attempts in four straight seasons since the disastrous 2012 campaign in which he converted merely 63.6 percent of the time. With the help of four double-digit scoring performances, Crosby finished tied for 14th league-wide in points, which came in spite of the Packers' offensive struggles during the middle of this season.