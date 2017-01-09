Packers' Mason Crosby: Streak of success continues
Crosby connected on a 32-yard field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's playoff victory over the Giants.
The Packers excelled at getting the ball into the end zone Sunday, which limited Crosby's opportunities to put up points. However, he still made every kick he attempted and has now made 21 straight field-goal attempts in postseason play.
