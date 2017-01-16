Hyde made four tackles (all solo), recorded a sack, and intercepted a pass in Sunday's playoff victory over the Cowboys.

Hyde played every defensive snap in Sunday's game, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and he made a number of key plays in the Packers' victory. Expect him to continue playing a prominent role for the Packers' defense the rest of the way.

