Packers' Micah Hyde: Comes up big in playoff victory
Hyde made four tackles (all solo), recorded a sack, and intercepted a pass in Sunday's playoff victory over the Cowboys.
Hyde played every defensive snap in Sunday's game, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and he made a number of key plays in the Packers' victory. Expect him to continue playing a prominent role for the Packers' defense the rest of the way.
